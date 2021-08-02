DP William Ruto Blocked From Flying To Uganda, Spends Five Hours At The Airport

Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday, August 2, 2021 blocked from flying to Uganda.

According to reports, Ruto was in the company of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Benjamin Tayari and other businessmen who were initially blocked, but later allowed to fly out.

The second-in-command spent close to five hours at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before he retired to his Karen home after fruitless efforts.

“When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. We are surprised. This has never happened in the last nine years,” communication secretary David Mugonyi.

Ruto was on a private trip to Uganda, and it is yet to be clear what his mission was.

Ruto’s trip to Uganda comes less than a month after he visited the country early in July, where he spent a couple of days at President Yoweri Museveni’s home district of Mbarara.

During the July visit, Ruto, with his delegation, visited the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank and was hosted by Uganda’s Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

Ruto has been a constant visitor to Uganda. In 2015, he actively campaigned for Museveni in the districts of Kapchorua and Bukwo in the East of Uganda.

In December 2019, Ruto was hosted by Museveni at his Nakasero State House but it was not clear what they discussed in the three-hour meeting.

He was also in the groundbreaking ceremony for the William Ruto Institute of African studies building at Makerere University.

