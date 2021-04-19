DP William Ruto Responds To Khaligraph Jones’s Plea On Unlocking the Country

On March 26, 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued stringent containment measures for five counties that were marked as disease-infected areas.

The counties of Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru were named as highly contagious counties hence an 8 PM till 4 AM curfew was initiated.

Bars and restaurants in these disease-infected zones were also closed and limited to only take-away.

Following the curfew, creatives in the entertainment industry have decried unemployment as the majority of their gigs which put food on their tables have been disrupted leaving them helpless.

Over the weekend, rapper Khaligraph Jones under the #unlockourcountry reached out to Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Rail Odinga to help unlock the country.

Through a post on Instagram, the Tuma Kitu hitmaker highlighted the plight of creatives whom he said were sleeping hungry and locked out of their houses due to incurred debts.

Addressing DP Ruto, Khaligraph pledged to freely campaign for him in the coming 2022 election if he helped unlock the country.

“If you help us in This Situation, I will campaign for you for free in the coming Elections, Kindly help Unlock our Country,” Khaligraph said.



New details now reveal that DP Ruto has responded to Khaligraph Jone’s plea stating that he, together with his friends will try and help where possible.

"Bazuu Khaligraph Jones, nimepata message yako bro. Asante. Mimi najua the pain of sleeping hungry. As a personal initiative, niko ready kusaidia as we complement government programmes on the same. I will also mobilize my friends to get some more tusaidie. Sasa, tafadhali kama uko na time kidogo on your schedule. Talk to fellow artistes and others on how Mtasaidia kupeana food," Ruto said.