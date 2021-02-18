DP William Ruto Misses Uhuru’s Meeting With CSs, CASs and PSs

Deputy President William Ruto was conspicuously missing from a meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta bringing together officers in the senior ranks of the executive to discuss government priorities for the current calendar year.

The meeting brought together Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to, among other matters, deliberate on the status of ongoing National Government programmes covering Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

The President outlined to the Officers his vision and priorities for this year, top among them the completion of ongoing Government projects and programmes across all sectors and regions of the country.

Read: Uhuru Dares Ruto To Resign Instead Of Criticizing Gov’t From Within [Video]

Further, the President instructed the officials to ensure prudent utilization of public resources in service delivery saying Kenyans must always get the highest value return for their money.

The Head of State urged the Officers to embrace teamwork and unity of purpose so as to deliver the promise of a better and prosperous Kenya for all.

This comes few days after the President dared his deputy to resign from the government, after months of criticism of the government from Ruto’s allies.

In an apparent reference to Ruto, Uhuru, who was speaking in Uthiru on Friday last week, dared the DP to resign instead of criticizing the government from within.

Accusing Ruto and his Tangatanga allies of doublespeak, the Head of State wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” President Kenyatta, who demanded respect, said while addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Read: Senator Kang’ata, 40 Other Mount Kenya MPs Write Protest Letter To Uhuru Ahead Of Sagana Meet

“That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign.”

It is not clear whether Ruto was invited to the meeting or decided to skip it.

Previously, Ruto allies criticized President Kenyatta over remarks that he will not hand over power to thieves in 2022.

He asked his deputy, who has been criticizing his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) pet-project, to wait for his turn.

The president said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back the DP in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu