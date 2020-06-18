DP William Ruto Meets ‘Rebel’ Jubilee MPs As Jubilee Asili Is Revealed In The Bitter Uhuruto Divorce

Deputy President William Ruto today met with Jubilee MPs who were removed from various parliamentary committees after being perceived to be rebellious to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While the meeting was going on, blogger Dennis Itumbi revealed a banner similar to that of Jubilee Party, but branded Jubilee Asili and with a new slogan, Sote Pamoja. The slogan for the original Jubilee Party is Tuko Pamoja, and the new development is perceived to be a public revelation that the much talked about Jubilee fallout could be happening sooner than expected.

DP Ruto confirmed holding the meeting, saying that the MPs “were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party”.

“Had lunch with Jubilee MPs who were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party. Thanked them for exemplary service to the party and the nation. I implored them to continue focusing on Jubilee’s people-centered transformational agenda now and in the future. SOTE PAMOJA ,” tweeted Ruto.

The Jubilee Asili Centre, where the meeting was held, is not in the normal Jubilee offices opposite Pangani along Thika Road.

Earlier today, the National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has approved the expulsion from parliamentary committees 16 Jubilee Party members.

The 16 members were notified of the party’s intentions through majority whip Benjamin Wangwe and were given 7 days to respond.

In his communication, Muturi noted that he was satisfied that the due process was followed in discharging the members.

“Having perused the documents through which the Jubilee Party transmitted the decision to discharge the said Hon. Members, I am satisfied that the process leading to the discharge met the requirements set out in Standing Order 176. Accordingly, the discharge of the said Members takes effect immediately,” Muturi said.

The members are:

Kimani Ichung’wah -Budget and Appropriations Gladys Shollei – Delegated Legislation, William Cheptumo – Justice and Legal Affairs, Victor Munyaka – Sports, Culture and Tourism, John Waluke – Administration and National Security, Fred Kapondi – Constitutional Implementation Oversight Robert Pukose, Energy – Energy Joyce Koech – Labour and Social Welfare, Khatib Mwashetani – Lands, Catherine Waruguru – Members’ Services & Facilities, James Ekomwa -National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, Liza Chelule – Broadcasting and Library, Cornelly Serem – Trade Moses Kuria -Transport Alice Wahome -Justice and Legal Affairs Ali Haji Adan – Agriculture and Livestock

Also present in the meeting were senators who were removed from positions of privilege in the Senate including Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet, Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi).

