DP William Ruto Meets Ford Kenya, ANC Leaders Amid Calls For Luhya Unity

Deputy President William Ruto has today held meetings with leaders from the western Kenya region drawn from both Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.

Taking to Twitter, Ruto indicated that he had held fruitful discussions aimed to steer the development of the country.

“Held fruitful discussions on the development of the country with leaders from Western Kenya who were drawn from Jubilee party, ANC and Ford Kenya parties,” read the tweet.

Held fruitful discussions on the development of the country with leaders from Western Kenya who were drawn from @JubileePartyK, @anc_party and Ford Kenya parties. pic.twitter.com/4jA1CWxzqo — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 12, 2020

This comes at a time when leaders from the Western Region have called for Luhya unity ahead of 2022 elections with those viewed as rebels locked out.

Read: Mudavadi, Peter Kenneth and Karua Hold Meeting Amid Coalition Speculations

In a meeting a fortnight ago, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi held a meeting with Peter Kenneth, Narck Kenya’s Martha Karua and Sally Kosgey ahead of coalition speculations and realignment.

The meeting was held at Village Market in Nairobi with issues on the agenda being politics and the state of the economy amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, COTU Boss Francis Atwoli had reportedly brought together 40 legislators from Western Kenya with the agenda to speak the same language moving forward. Notably, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula were left out.

Among those in attendance were Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who were later crowned alongside Atwoli to represent the Western region community.

Read Also: Mudavadi Faces Ouster As ANC Boss Following Expiry of His Term

The meeting ignited an uproar on social media with a section of netizens castigating the legislators for flouting the government directives on social distancing amid the COVID-19 menace.

Following the meeting, a section of those who were termed as rebels were ejected and replaced. For instance, Moses Wetangula was ousted as the Ford K party leader and replaced with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Further reports indicated that ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi was likely to be ousted as the party leader following the expiration of his term on June 15, 2020.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi claimed that the Party’s constitution demanded elections from the grassroots to get new leaders after every five years.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu