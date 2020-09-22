DP William Ruto Holds A Meeting With Tuju After Impromptu Visit At Jubilee Party Headquarters

Deputy President on Tuesday, September 22 made an impromptu visit at the Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani accompanied by Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir.

According to reports reaching Kahawa Tungu, Ruto held a lengthy meeting with Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, before leaving the premises.

“Visited Jubilee Headquarters-Pangani for party matters. As an outfit that is founded on the principles of inclusion, cohesion and transformation of our country, we must be driven by ideas on people-centred issues,” tweeted Ruto.

This is the first time the second in command is visiting the Headquarters after several months of public exchanges between his wing (Tangatanga) and those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta (Kieleweke).

It is not yet clear what Ruto discussed with Tuju, but it is understood that Ruto could be aiming at winning back his enemies ahead of the 2022 general election.

The Tangatanga faction of Jubilee, that is allied to Ruto, in June opened a new office that was branded Jubilee Asili, a move that was seen as the end of unity in the ruling party.

Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the group denied reports that they were forming a splinter party.

In a tweet, Murkomen said the Jubilee Asili Centre is a new meeting point for Jubilee Party members who have been denied access to the main offices along Thika Road.

“Ignore the rumors doing rounds.Jubilee Party is our party,our labour of love & visionary investment,whose fruits we look forward to enjoying.Jubilee Asili Centre is the meeting Venue for & by members who have been denied access to our party office on Thika Road.Tuko Sote Pamoja!” he tweeted.

Jubilee Asili Centre is located on Makindu Road, off Riara Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

