DP William Ruto Did Not Request For Protocol Services – Uganda Says On Abortive Trip

“I was not informed by the chief of the protocol being requested by the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda to provide protocol services to the Deputy President. Our foreign policy is very clear that we don’t interfere in the internal affairs of any country whatsoever,” Hon Okello Oryem

In a statement, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Okello Oryem said that the Yoweri Museveni-led country was keen not to interfere with Kenya’s internal afairs.

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs now says that the protocol department has no record of a request to provide protocol services to Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto prior to his abortive trip.

“We have no authority, we have no power over Kenyan government, they have their own reasons why they prevented HE Ruto from coming to Uganda and that should be channeled to the Kenyan High Commission.”

The DP was blocked from leaving the country for Uganda on Monday because he allegedly lacked clearance from State House.

His allies have claimed the orders to frustrate the DP came from Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i.

Ruto’s delegation that included MPs and businessmen was allowed to travel after hours of waiting with the DP returning to his Karen residence after his efforts to get clearance bore no fruits.

But speaking to Inooro FM on Wednesday, Ruto said that for the nine years he has served as President Kenyatta’s Principal Assistant he has never been asked for clearance to fly out of the country, especially for a private trip.

“Nimekuwa DP kwa miaka 9, na nimetembea nchi nyingi kwa ziara rasmi na za kibinafsi. Hakuna wakati hata mmoja nimewahi ambiwa nahitaji kibali kutoka mahali popote. So, ni sheria gani hii ambayo imeanza sasa?” said Ruto.

Ruto says he was scheduled to meet Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni for a business meeting.

The meeting, Ruto said, went on as planned despite his absence.

“Sitabishana kuhusu kusitishwa kwa safari yangu nchini Uganda, Hata licha ya safari yangu kusitishwa bado mkutano uliokuwa umepangwa uliendelea,” the DP said.

