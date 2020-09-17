DP William Ruto Calls On Governors To Reconsider Shutting Down Counties

Deputy President William Ruto has called on the Council of Governors (CoG) to reconsider their decision to shut down counties.

According to the country’s second in command, there are better ways to address the stalemate in the Senate on the Revenue Sharing formula.

Speaking at his residence in Karen during a prayer meeting with Kajiado County faith and political leaders, Ruto said that county development were an integral part in ensuring equal distribution of resources.

“No county should be shut down because there is a way they can receive resources,” he said.

The meeting was attended by MPs George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West), Mary Senator (Nominated), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), George Kariuki (Ndia), Kimani Ichunywa (Kikuyu), Philip Mpayeei (Kajiado County) and Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi).

His sentiments come just a day after CoG Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya warned that starting Thursday (Today) county operations would stall.

In a statement, the Kakamega governor said that health facilities will not admit any new patients from today, Thursday 17, 2020.

“They will only provide minimal outpatient services,” he said.

Further, the CoG chair suspended all non-essential services and sent all county workers on a two-week leave.

He added, “In the meantime, the council will continue to push for the speedy release of county funds.”

Two weeks ago, governors threatened to shut down county operations over delayed disbursement of funds to the devolved units.

They also threatened to sponsor a motion that will see the Senate dissolved for failing to safeguard the interests of County Governments.

“To this end, we hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” the statement read in part.

On Wednesday, senate for the 10th time could not reach a consensus on the revenue sharing formula. The lawmakers retreated to a kamukunji and are expected to present the way forward on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also pledged to raise next year’s shareable revenue by Sh50 billion.

