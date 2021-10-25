DP Ruto’s Sh1 Million Capital Pledge to Sex Workers Elicits Mixed Reactions

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to boost sex workers with Sh1 million capital, a move that has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

While making a stopover at Mtito Andei, Makueni County, Ruto while popularizing his bid for Presidency ahead of the 2022 polls asked the sex workers to organize themselves into a Sacco that will receive a Sh1 million boost.

This, the DP said would help the sex workers pursue their dreams and get into other ventures that will yield good benefits for them.

The country’s second in command further intimated that the Sh1 million capital boost is part of his “Bottom up-” economic approach that he plans to implement should he win the Top Seat.

Netizens have since expressed mixed reactions following Ruto’s pledge to sex workers. According to some, the move is ill-advised and not aimed to improve the economy rather it will introduce immorality. Others however have expressed that sex workers are workers who need support hence welcoming the move.

One Arap Mibei said, “Ruto wants to end commercial sex business buana…. That’s Why I keep on saying, Ruto is dangerous as he won’t separate State and the church… Ruto will run this country like some religious unit… Prostitution and Weed should be legalized and be taxed under perfect legislation.”

Another, Joseph Musyimi said, “So William Samoei Ruto thinks prostitutes are in Ukambani. I have never heard him encourage prostitutes in Sugoi and Eldoret to form a Sacco. Huyu mtu anadharau wakamba sana.”

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

Deputy President William Ruto no longer hides the people he is working with. From THIEVES, MURDERERS and CON ARTISTS to PROSTITUTES, he has made it clear what his Government would look like if he's allowed to get into State House. Mkora ni Mkora. Mwizi ni Mwizi. Tapeli ni Taleli.

DP William Ruto promises Mtito Andei Sex Workers Sh1 million; asks them to form Sacco where he will deposit the cash

So William Samoei Ruto thinks prostitutes are in Ukambani. I have never heard him encourage prostitutes in Sugoi and Eldoret to form a sacco. Huyu mtu anadharau wakamba sana.

