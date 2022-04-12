DP Ruto’s Security Guard Takes Own Life at Juja Home

A police officer assigned to the elite presidential bodyguard team has taken his own life at his home in Juja, Kiambu county.

Constable Samuel Ngatia, a member of Deputy President William Ruto’s security squad, died on Monday morning after shooting himself in the head.

The motive is still unknown but authorities are already probing the matter.

At the time of the occurrence, he was alone in the residence within the presidential escort unit camp.

Read: Man Suspected of Killing Wife Arrested in Mlolongo While Attempting To Take Own Life

Officials who visited the scene stated he used his pistol. Preliminary results show the bullet entered on the right side and exited on the left side.

Police discovered a Jericho pistol loaded with 13 bullets and a Trevor Sub Machine Gun with two magazines loaded with 30 bullets.

Two empty cartridges and one bullet head were also discovered at his home.

The body has since been moved to the morgue.

Read Also: Kodiaga Prison Officer Allegedly Takes Own Life While on Duty

Ngatia, 35, was a father to two children. According to a family acquaintance, he apparently divorced his wife two years ago.

“He did not look stressed when we met last Friday and we are waiting for word from the police on the incident,” a close family member told the Star.

The unfortunate incident is being investigated by a team of Thika and Juja investigators.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...