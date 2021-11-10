in NEWS, POLITICS

DP Ruto’s Kisumu Tour Ends Prematurely as Rowdy Youths Disrupt Rally, Pelt stones

Ruto in Kisumu
Ruto's Kondele rally disrupted by rowdy youths (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Kisumu county has ended abruptly after rowdy youths disrupted the rally and started pelting stones at the DP’s convoy.

In photos and videos circulated on social media, some vehicles belonging to the DP’s convoy were pelted with stones and completely destroyed.

Police were also engaging in running battles with netizens and were forced to throw tear gas to have them dispersed.

Before the chaos erupted, the DP has called for a peaceful exercise of democracy while asking youths to be patient and respect the fact that Kisumu is in Kenya and nobody should be stopped from holding a meeting there.

He ideally gave Sh2 million to the small-scale traders and another Sh2 million in support of the boda boda operators.

The DP was on a three-day tour of the Nyanza region while promising to have proper economic discussions that will steer the region’s economic growth.

Among the issues, he touched on were the revival of the sugar industry in the region as well as support for the fishermen and small-scale traders.

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William RutoKisumuKondele

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mudavadi bails out leopards

Mudavadi Bails Out Cash-strapped AFC Leopards

WhatsApp Web Gets a Series of New Features