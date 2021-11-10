DP Ruto’s Kisumu Tour Ends Prematurely as Rowdy Youths Disrupt Rally, Pelt stones

Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Kisumu county has ended abruptly after rowdy youths disrupted the rally and started pelting stones at the DP’s convoy.

In photos and videos circulated on social media, some vehicles belonging to the DP’s convoy were pelted with stones and completely destroyed.

Police were also engaging in running battles with netizens and were forced to throw tear gas to have them dispersed.

Rowdy youth scared DP William Ruto out of Kondele as he ran into a hostile reception on his second visit to the Lakeside City. pic.twitter.com/46PYYYz2Xc — TheStarKenya (@TheStarKenya) November 10, 2021

Any sane person will condemn the violence in Kondele, Kisumu, whether it was sponsored by DP Ruto himself or local politicians. This is not the way we want to do our politics as a country. We are headed the wrong way! pic.twitter.com/DpkXQqI9HJ — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) November 10, 2021

Before the chaos erupted, the DP has called for a peaceful exercise of democracy while asking youths to be patient and respect the fact that Kisumu is in Kenya and nobody should be stopped from holding a meeting there.

He ideally gave Sh2 million to the small-scale traders and another Sh2 million in support of the boda boda operators.

The DP was on a three-day tour of the Nyanza region while promising to have proper economic discussions that will steer the region’s economic growth.

Among the issues, he touched on were the revival of the sugar industry in the region as well as support for the fishermen and small-scale traders.

During an engagement with wananchi at Kisumu City, Kisumu Central Constituency, Kisumu County, on our way to Kondele to assist small scale traders. pic.twitter.com/jQy3vl02wn — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 10, 2021

