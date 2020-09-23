DP Ruto’s Guards Involved In Sudi Arrest Drama Kicked Out Of Presidential Escort Unit

Three Presidential Escort officers who were involved in Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi arrest drama, attached to the Deputy President William Ruto have been transferred to Homa Bay, Mandera and Bondo.

Chief Inspector Amos Ekiru was transferred to Bondo, Constable Issack Dida to Mandera while Constable Simon Siengo was transferred to Homa Bay.

The three were found in Sudi’s house when police raided his home to arrest him on September 11, prompting disciplinary action against them.

The three were summoned to police headquarters on Thursday where they were grilled and later given a day to respond to the accusations.

The officers were given show-cause letters on Friday after giving their responses.

Sources privy to developments say the grilling panel was not pleased with the officers’ responses.

Prelimnary investigations show that on the fateful day, the officers had dropped DP Ruto at his Sugoi home before retreating to the Kapseret MP’s home, kilometres away.

Police reports indicate that the officers had failed to declare who they were even after officers fired shots at the entrance of the MP’s compound when they attempted to arrest him over alleged hate speech and incitement remarks.

The latest come at a time, leaders allied to the Orange Democractic Movement (ODM) party accuse Ruto of misusing elite presidential escort guards.

The ODM leaders accuse the second in command of facilitating the re-assignment of his elite guards to lawmakers allied to his Tanga Tanga camp whose security was withdrawn by the state.

The party’s minority whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed has vowed to lead his colleagues in the House to ask Parliament to investigate allegations that the elite guards attached to the DP have been seen with Tanga Tanga lawmakers who are not entitled to that level of security.

“MPs are supposed to be given security through Parliament because they are paid by the House,” Junet told Nation.

“He simply donates his guards to the Tanga Tanga MPs who have problem with security matters.”

The presidential escort officers are charged with the role of providing security and protection to the President, the first family, retired presidents and the deputy president.

The officers also provide security to visiting Heads of State and governments and to any VIPs as may be directed by the Inspector General of Police.

