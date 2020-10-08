DP Ruto’s Event In Nyamira Aborts As Police Disperse Supporters [Video]

Deputy President William Ruto supporters in Nyamira County have been dealt a blow after police blocked them from attending the DP’s meeting that had been scheduled to take place at Kebirigo High School on Thursday.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the second in command was expected in the region to meet Boda Boda riders as part of his youth empowerment program.

The venue had been set up and the riders who had converged for a fundraiser function were ordered by police to vacate the premises. Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the meeting was illegal.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the crowd.

Police have ordered residents of Kebirigo, Nyamira County who had converged for a Boda Boda Sacco fundraising event that was to be officiated by DP William Ruto to disperse.@citizentvkenya @Hot_96Kenya @RadioCitizenFM pic.twitter.com/YOcpfOl7s7 — Francis Gachuri (@Fchurii) October 8, 2020

A contingent of police officers deployed in the area ordered tents erected at the school to be brought down.

Tents erected at Kebirigo Primary School grounds where DP William Ruto was to lead a fundraising event for a Boda Boda Sacco brought down.@citizentvkenya @RadioCitizenFM @Hot_96Kenya pic.twitter.com/wkbqBlhErX — Francis Gachuri (@Fchurii) October 8, 2020

The latest development comes a day after the National Security Advisory Council chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua issued a cautionary statement against politicians amid rising political temperatures in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Security Advisory Council chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua accused politicians of inciting the youth.

“NSAC noted that the country is experiencing growing political tension that is creating division and pitting sections of politicians and their supporters against perceived opponents. This situation is increasingly polarizing the country along ethno-political lines, and therefore undermining national cohesion, peace and security and derailing our transformative economic agenda, ” said Kinyua.

Kinyua said that the council resolved that leaders intending to hold a public gathering must notify the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of such intent 3-14 days before gathering.

Kinyua seemed to refer to Sunday chaos witnessed in Kenol town in Murang’a county where two people died and several others injured after rival groups clashed moments before Ruto arrived in the region for a church function.

Police have linked Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome to the violence. The two leaders are accused of mobilising goons to cause mayhem.

