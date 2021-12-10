in NEWS

DP Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde Passes On in Nairobi

Ken Osinde
DP William Ruto's Chief of Staff Ken Osinde (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde has passed on in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that Mr Osinde passed on while receiving treatment in a hospital in Nairobi.

“It is true we have lost him. The family will issue a comprehensive statement later today (Friday),” Ruto’s aide told the Standard.

DP William Ruto has termed Osinde’s death as a big loss to his office while commemorating him as a hard worker and broad thinker.

“My Office has lost one of its key officers. Ambassador Ken Nyauncho Osinde was a good leader with robust management and problem-solving skills. As our Chief of Staff, he was a hardworking, diligent, broad thinker and a master of human resources,” Ruto said.

 

