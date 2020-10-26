DP Ruto’s Birthday Message To Uhuru Ignites Mixed Reactions

Deputy President William Ruto’s birthday message to President Uhuru Kenyatta has ignited mixed reactions with Kenyans speculating whether their bromance is back.

In a message on Twitter, the country’s second in command celebrated his boss whom he referred to as a friend, wishing him long life.

Happy Birthday to my friend and boss HE. Uhuru Kenyatta. May God almightly grant you good health and long life.” Read the tweet.

Happy birthday to my friend and boss HE. Uhuru Kenyatta. May God almighty grant you good health and long life. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 26, 2020

The message has left a section of social media users talking as the two have not been on talking terms going by the recent events.

The once bosom buddies who were wearing matching outfits have been in a position of not seeing eye to eye, leave alone talking.

In several instances, the DP has hit out on the head of state over his governance and way of conducting issues despite serving in the same government.

The most recent one is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report which the DP has been vehemently against and even threatened to shut it down.

For instance, while addressing Kakamega residents yesterday, Ruto vowed to ensure that proposals contained in the BBI report are shot down if they don’t address the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

Speaking at Shianda Market in Kakamega County on Sunday after a Church Service at Our lady of Assumption Indangalasia Parish and St. Leo Catholic Church, Ruto reiterated that BBI should not be used by politicians for selfish gains.

He noted that the discussion must be heavy on ordinary Kenyans’ issues such as job generation and poverty eradication rather than leaders and positions.

“Wawache kiburi bwana.Msituambie ni lazima. Msituambie nobody can stop reggae. Kama mambo ya wanainchi haiko kwa BBI hiyo reggae itasimama. Hawa watu watajua hawajui, ” said Ruto.

Already some of his allies have vowed to oppose the proposed constitutional reforms.

The report contains among others recommendations to expand the Executive “in order to promote greater inclusivity and mitigate the drawbacks of the winner-take-all electoral formula”.

The 11-member Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji proposes the introduction of the office of the Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

Uhuru alituambia akimaliza miaka yake 10 atafuata Ruto naye apige miaka yake 10. Lakin sasa naona kama anataka kutusaliti — Patrick Elias (@PatyArtetaAreaC) October 26, 2020

We know you don't mean it but haidhuru pic.twitter.com/VYWAreRkr6 — Red Flame🇰🇪 (@RedFlamekenya) October 26, 2020

Which God should Grant him long life, the Almighty God or ule mungu wako mwenye ako na wewe. We know how you feel deep down. pic.twitter.com/XWrubQP4Xs — Brian ghary(Cosmopolitan) (@brianghary) October 26, 2020

@WilliamsRuto never disrespect the president…he has tried to keep respect very well, if were others…I dont know how they would have done.. He has really tried against all odds…it is biblical to do this to leaders. — Gkwamu (@gkwamukandah) October 26, 2020

This is his BIRTHDAY cake from 2010 CONSTITUTION.

Don't ADD anything else pic.twitter.com/dATjRLGOrc — Gilbert K K (@Gilbert19465746) October 26, 2020

