DP Ruto’s Ally MP Mary Wamaua Storms Out Of Azimio La Umoja Event After Being Roughed Up

Mary Wamaua
Mary Wamaua (Courtesy)

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua who is DP William Ruto close ally has stormed out of the Azimio la Umoja Event at Kasarani stadium after claiming she was roughed up.

In videos circulating on social media, the lawmaker is captured engaged in an altercation with security guards although it is unclear how it started.

She was captured mocking the guards questioning their behavior while protesting how she had been handled.

“I am an elected Member of Parliament, but you are pushing me like a bag of potatoes,” protested Wamaua.

Wamaua defected to DP Ruto’s United democratic Alliance (UDA) party earlier in November this year.

