DP Ruto Was Advised to Skip Kondele Over Campaign Funds Dispute Among Locals – Police

Ruto in kondele
DP William Ruto in Kondele, Kisumu county. [Courtesy]

There was already tension in Kondele, Kisumu County prior to the arrival of Deputy President William Ruto, Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said.

In a statement, Mr Shioso noted that the tension was over the alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst locals.

According to the police spokesperson, DP Ruto’s team was informed of this and was advised to skip the said area.

“During the rally, violence erupted amongst the local agitated groups who engaged in stone throwing and other unruly behaviour,” he said.

He also noted that the no one was injured but some vehicles were destroyed.

On his part, the DP has chided leaders who use violence to advance their political agenda.

His administration, he said, will work to liberate the youth from a  regressive stone-throwing culture by engaging them in gainful activities that will better their lives through the Bottom-Up Economic Model.

“Our plans and programmes will ensure that the youth are liberated from regressive stone-throwing culture by engaging them in gainful activities that will better their lives through the Bottom-Up Economic Model,” said Ruto.

He added: “The Hustler Nation disassociates with leaders and political groupings that use violence to advance their selfish cause.”

The second in command is on a three-day tour of Nyanza region.

He is trying to woo the region, a Raila Odinga stronghold.

