DP Ruto Warns ‘Deep State’ That He Claims Has Plans Of Rigging Him Out In 2022 Elections

Deputy President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to the ‘Deep State’ which he claims has plans of rigging him out of the much anticipated 2022 elections.

According to the Country’s second in command, no obstacle will prevent him from matching to the State House come 2022 as he is ready for whatever will be brought forth.

In videos circulated on Twitter, the DP was addressing a section of leaders from Kajiado at his Karen residence where he expressed his firm stand to ascend to power in 2022.

“Tunatishiwa ati kuna system,ati deep state, ati hata tukipiga kura watatuibia, kuna watu wameketi mahali fulani wanangojea, watakuja na deep state, tutakuja na wananchi na mungu,” Ruto said.

Read: Ruto Allied MPs Relegated To Less Influential Committees To Tame Influence Ahead Of BBI Constitutional Reforms

William Ruto has came out boldly that he doesn't fear the system 💓💓💓💓I love that!!!#KQBoardExposed

Beatrice Elachi , Sonko,

Murkomen

Mama Otis

pic.twitter.com/Knoy39Wgyn — Alex -Wa Nyandarua🇰🇪 (@alex_chickzz) August 11, 2020

Ruto further referenced the 2013 General elections where he indicated that together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, they were facing cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC) but still managed to sail through and achieve their political ambitions.

“In 2013, I was being threatened, if I was afraid, or if President Uhuru Kenyatta was afraid, we would have had the Jubilee government, it is the same thing we are being told now,” he added.

Read Also: My Friends Are Being Removed From Their Positions, Pray For Them – DP Ruto

The race to 2022 has created so much tension and division within the political class, with Ruto having declared his interests to run for the top seat publicly.

For instance, the Jubilee party is divided into two factions, the Kieleweke which is in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Agendas and the Tanga Tanga who are said to be the DP’s allies.

The move has seen the wrangles in the Jubilee party heighten with Ruto sidelined from certain key functions of the government.

Ideally, a section of legislators allied to him have been stripped off their positions and replaced with those who support President Uhuru’s agendas.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu