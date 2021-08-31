DP Ruto Wants MPs To Stop Wasting Time Discussing Change of Guard

Deputy President William Ruto now wants Parliament to shelve plans to grill the country’s security chiefs over the state’s move to withdraw elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding his residences.

The change of guard was effected simultaneously on Friday afternoon at Ruto’s official Karen residence, Nairobi, and Sugoi home in Eldoret with the GSU officers being replaced with officers from the Security of Government Buildings Unit, which is part of Administration Police.

The move elicited an angry reaction from his allies and his chief of staff Ken Osinde who demanded an explanation from the security apparatus over what they termed as the ‘downgrading of the DP’s security’.

Already, the Committee on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly has summoned the security bosses led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to appear before it tomorrow to shed light on the change of the DP’s security team.

Others summoned are Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, an ardent supporter of Ruto, had also petitioned the senate to summon the leaders over the recent changes.

But reacting to the reports on Tuesday, Ruto said the MPs should not waste time on what he termed as non-issues.

“Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues,” Ruto tweeted.

He stated the AP officer deployed to his residences should be allowed to perform their duties adding that they are up to the task.

“The AP is professional security service and those who think it’s a downgrade are wrong. Parliament should instead focus on deployment to serious security situations in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction,” he added.

PARLIAMENTARY time should not be WASTED on non-issues. The AP is a PROFESSIONAL SECURITY SERVICE and those who think its a down grade are WRONG. Parliament should instead focus on DEPLOYMENT to serious security SITUATIONS in areas where bandits are causing mayhem & destruction. pic.twitter.com/9fAbe5ugqy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 31, 2021

The DP on Monday welcomed his new security team and treated them to a cup of tea at the Karen residence.

The country’s second in command shared photos of him and the officers sharing a light moment as they enjoyed the drink.

“Sharing a cup of tea with the new security team as I welcome them to the Official Residence of the Deputy President,” Ruto wrote.

Ruto had on Sunday said he doesn’t mind being guarded by AP or G4S officers amid claims by a section of his allies that some government officials were being used to demean the office of the deputy president amid fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

