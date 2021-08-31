DP Ruto Wants BBI Proponents to Apologize to Kenyans for Launching “Biggest Fraud in History”

Deputy President William Ruto wants Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents to apologize to Kenyans for launching the “biggest fraud in history”.

Addressing a group of small-scale businesswomen from Dagoretti North on Tuesday, the DP said the proponents diverted the government’s attention from the Big Four agenda.

“The BBI proponents must apologise to Kenyans. They wasted our country’s time. For four years, they diverted the government’s attention from delivering its development agenda,” Dr Ruto said.

He also noted that the initiative was a scheme laced with sweeteners.

“It was meant to create an imperial President and executive positions for a few individuals. Leaders should stop lying to Kenyans that BBI was good for the country,” he added.

The second in command who has been on a collision course with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, said Kenyans did not need BBI to ensure more resources are allocated to the counties.

“You do not need BBI to give university graduates loan holidays. You wanted to use BBI to advance your personal interests,” he continued.

He urged leaders to concentrate on other challenges facing ordinary Kenyans such as Covid-19, a deteriorating economy and insecurity.

“We must make Kenya a country of possibilities; a country for everyone,” he said.

A fortnight ago, the DP celebrated BBI flop at the Court of Appeal.

A seven-judge bench ruled that the High Court rightly threw out the BBI Constitutional amendment push over legal shortcomings.

Taking to Twitter, the DP said, “God, our heavenly Father, has come through for Kenya and stopped the coalition of the known, the mighty, and the powerful from destroying our Constitution.”

“Our God, help the alliance of the unknown, the jobless, the hustlers and struggling farmers to now engineer our economy from bottom up.”

