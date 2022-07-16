in NEWS

DP Ruto Unveils Sleek Six-wheeled Campaign Truck (Photos)

DP Ruto campaign truck
DP William Ruto's Campaign Truck. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has debuted his six-wheeled truck with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) logo.

Ruto, who posted the images on social media, praised the individual behind the art work.

“Indeed Every Hustle Matters. Pimp My Ride: Creativity at its best. Thank you for your contribution to the Hustler Nation Campaign,” Ruto said.

The vehicle, which was beautifully done, was covered with pictures of Ruto and his running mate and outgoing Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Last week, pictures of the sleek truck circulated on social media.

It is said the vehicle whose cost is unknown could have cost the DP a whopping Sh10 million.

The UDA presidential candidate has emphasised on using what he refers to as the bottom-up economic paradigm to empower those who are economically disadvantaged.

Read: Kalonzo Claims DP Ruto Assaulted Former MP Chesire At State House

The DP has committed to converting two million food-insecure farmers into surplus producers by providing input financing and extensive agricultural extension assistance.

“We commit to revamping underperforming or collapsed export crops, while expanding emerging ones such as coffee and boost the tea value chain,” he says in his “The Plan” manifesto.

Ruto has also pledged to provide Sh50 billion annually to finance start-ups and small enterprises in order to economically uplift “hustlers.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William RutoUnited Democratic Alliance (UDA)

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stolen phones pipeline

Man Arrested in Possession of 93 Stolen Phones in Pipeline
Sonko, Martha Koome

Sonko Chides CJ Koome Over “Unfair” Ruling Upholding Impeachment