DP Ruto Unveils Sleek Six-wheeled Campaign Truck (Photos)

Deputy President William Ruto has debuted his six-wheeled truck with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) logo.

Ruto, who posted the images on social media, praised the individual behind the art work.

“Indeed Every Hustle Matters. Pimp My Ride: Creativity at its best. Thank you for your contribution to the Hustler Nation Campaign,” Ruto said.

Indeed Every Hustle Matters. Pimp My Ride: Creativity at its best. Thank you for your contribution to the Hustler Nation Campaign. pic.twitter.com/fZkyifTrrG — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 16, 2022

The vehicle, which was beautifully done, was covered with pictures of Ruto and his running mate and outgoing Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Last week, pictures of the sleek truck circulated on social media.

It is said the vehicle whose cost is unknown could have cost the DP a whopping Sh10 million.

The UDA presidential candidate has emphasised on using what he refers to as the bottom-up economic paradigm to empower those who are economically disadvantaged.

Read: Kalonzo Claims DP Ruto Assaulted Former MP Chesire At State House

The DP has committed to converting two million food-insecure farmers into surplus producers by providing input financing and extensive agricultural extension assistance.

“We commit to revamping underperforming or collapsed export crops, while expanding emerging ones such as coffee and boost the tea value chain,” he says in his “The Plan” manifesto.

Ruto has also pledged to provide Sh50 billion annually to finance start-ups and small enterprises in order to economically uplift “hustlers.”

