DP Ruto Under Fire For Quoting Yet Another Non-existent Bible Verse

During an interview with NTV on Sunday night, Deputy President William Ruto boldly quoted a nonexistent Bible verse.

Ruto referenced the scripture while recounting the story of Jesus’ followers asking him what he had in store for them now that they had left their lives behind and followed him.

“Let me tell you Joe, even Jesus Christ, I know you are a good Christian, in Matthew I think 17:29, his disciples when they were following him asked him we have left our families and business since we used to be businessmen and come to follow you. What is in it for us?” Ruto stated.

There are only 27 verses in Matthew Chapter 17, which prompted the question of which scripture DP Ruto intended to quote.

It became clear that there was a little misunderstanding when the second in command attempted to reference Matthew 19:27, which reads: “Peter answered him, “We have left everything to follow you! What then will there be for us?”

The non-existent verse elicited reactions on social media with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu making fun of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate.

“Mathew Chapter 17 ends at verse 27. Praise the Lord,” she tweeted.

Mathew Chapter 17 ends at verse 27. Praise the Lord. pic.twitter.com/NKmZj0l1oP — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) June 12, 2022

Also weighing in on the matter was Raila Odinga Junior who wondered where one can find the verse quoted by the presidential hopeful.

“Mathew 17 ends at verse 27, where is 29 or I’m I wrong?” he posed.

Mathew 17 ends at verse 27, where is 29 or I'm I wrong? pic.twitter.com/2PKRIIlsAd — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) June 13, 2022

Here are some of the reactions:

DP Ruto's Bible must have been written in six months time because Matthew Chapter 17 in other Bibles ends at verse 27. Matthew 17 : 29 does not exist. pic.twitter.com/UQvmRl9OUu — Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) June 12, 2022

William Samoei Ruto has a penchant for quoting wrong Bible verses. Someone tell him, si lazima. 🤣🤣🤣 — Phannie A. Kwegah 🇰🇪 (@MissKwegah1) June 13, 2022

Joe Ageyo stop the Count , Bro Pause, I mean hold on, the Kamagut man DP Ruto has again Quoted a bible verse which doesn't exist ,Mathew 17:29 , Bwana the holy spirit of Kenya kwisha is roaming all-over, you can buy a Bible but you can't buy holiness ,it's over it's done 😂🔥🔨 — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) June 12, 2022

William Ruto again referred to an non existing Bible verse on NTV with Joe Ageyo

Oya, @WilliamsRuto which Bible do you use? That one with additional verses? — Jame (@Cjamehk) June 12, 2022

In 2019, while hitting at trade unionist Francis Atwoli, the DP quoted Matthew 6:35, which is not in the Bible.

He was referring to Matthew 6:33, which states: “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

Again, during the National Prayer Breakfast held at the Safari Park Hotel in May, the presidential hopeful wrongly quoted Isaiah 1:18.

The verse in question was in fact from the Book of Romans, Chapter 3 verse 23.

“I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss and my good friend. I ask for forgiveness…Many people have also hurt me, I forgive them…We are all human beings and the Bible says in Isaiah 1:18: We have fallen short…” said Ruto.

Last year, the DP expressed his desire to become an evangelist once he is done with politics.

“Many politicians don’t know how to behave in church because they are not Christians,” he said.

“I will later request that I speak to the man in charge of mission at this church so that I can support the work of God.”

