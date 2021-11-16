DP Ruto Under Fire for Castigating Governor Kiraitu’s Support for Raila

Deputy President William Ruto is under fire following his remarks castigating Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi for pledging support to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

In videos circulated on social media, Ruto expressed bitterness over Kiraitu’s support to the ODM leader alluding that the County boss was imposing Odinga’s leadership on the Meru people.

“Yaani sisi tumejipanga, tumeunda serikali miaka mbili… na ati kuna mtu anatuambia all of a sudden tumekosa mtu wa kutuongoza, ati twende tuletewe mtu wa kitendawili… hapana. Hawa kina Kiraitu waache kutuchezea. Wanatubeba ufala.” Ruto said.

Anyone who doesn't agree with William Ruto, or supports Raila Odinga is a fool. According to him, yeye na watu yake are the only smart Kenyans. He insulted Nyoro in Kiambu and went to Meru to insult Kiraitu Murungi.

Would kalenjins take it easy if Ruto was insulted in Eldoret? pic.twitter.com/tODzXj7a0s — Jungle Queen (@Lioness_Qn) November 16, 2021

The remarks have since ignited mixed reactions from Kenyans with the majority castigating the DP for preaching water and drinking wine. For instance, Ruto has been claiming to fight for democracy and democratic spaces yet he is castigating Meru County boss for exercising his right to support whoever he wants.

Read: Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi Contracts Covid-19

A section of social media users did not fail to point out that Ruto has been supported by other legislators including MPs, Senators and Governors yet he castigates Kiraitu for doing the same.

Blogger Pauline Njoroge said, “Ruto is a visibly angry man. The way he is insulting Mt. Kenya leaders supporting Raila is a matter of concern. He is clearly telling the region that it has no right to support anyone else but him; that he is fully entitled to their support at zero options. The concern is, if he is this angry at governors and other leaders who are supporting Raila in the region, how angry will he be with ordinary Mùgìkùyù who will decide to vote for Raila?”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

I know this will further anger DP Ruto. He's started complaining about Kiraitu Murungi. Next, he will be mad at President Uhuru Kenyatta. #RutoWaMakasiriko pic.twitter.com/330Hwzh5CE — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) November 16, 2021

#RutoWaMakasiriko for a leader to show complete range when addressed and told the truth this shows how clumsy his self control is which is alarming pic.twitter.com/a9zkBAPpPX — Anthony Musyoki N. (@tonymusyoki1) November 16, 2021

It's wrong for Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi to campaign for Raila Odinga but right for over "150" MPs to campaign for DP Ruto. I don't know why this man is insecure. He knows that beating Raila will be extremely difficult. #RutoWaMakasiriko — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) November 16, 2021

According to former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, when you see Ruto's face, you see anger, you see vengefulness and bitterness. I concur with MaDVD. #RutoWaMakasiriko. pic.twitter.com/oWPp2R1CQq — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) November 16, 2021

No one accused Governor Waiguru of imposing Ruto on the people of Kirinyaga. It is her choice whom she supports. Mbona hii ya Kiraitu inauma huyu jamaa? https://t.co/VbtoZk04Ma — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) November 16, 2021

