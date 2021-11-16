in POLITICS

DP Ruto Under Fire for Castigating Governor Kiraitu’s Support for Raila

Ruto
DP William Ruto in Meru County over the weekend (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto is under fire following his remarks castigating Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi for pledging support to Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

In videos circulated on social media, Ruto expressed bitterness over Kiraitu’s support to the ODM leader alluding that the County boss was imposing Odinga’s leadership on the Meru people.

“Yaani sisi tumejipanga, tumeunda serikali miaka mbili… na ati kuna mtu anatuambia all of a sudden tumekosa mtu wa kutuongoza, ati twende tuletewe mtu wa kitendawili… hapana. Hawa kina Kiraitu waache kutuchezea. Wanatubeba ufala.” Ruto said.

The remarks have since ignited mixed reactions from Kenyans with the majority castigating the DP for preaching water and drinking wine. For instance, Ruto has been claiming to fight for democracy and democratic spaces yet he is castigating Meru County boss for exercising his right to support whoever he wants.

Read: Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi Contracts Covid-19

A section of social media users did not fail to point out that Ruto has been supported by other legislators including MPs, Senators and Governors yet he castigates Kiraitu for doing the same.

Blogger Pauline Njoroge said, “Ruto is a visibly angry man. The way he is insulting Mt. Kenya leaders supporting Raila is a matter of concern. He is clearly telling the region that it has no right to support anyone else but him; that he is fully entitled to their support at zero options. The concern is, if he is this angry at governors and other leaders who are supporting Raila in the region, how angry will he be with ordinary Mùgìkùyù who will decide to vote for Raila?”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

DP William RutoKiraitu MurungiRaila Odinga

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

