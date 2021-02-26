DP Ruto To Be Evicted From Karen Residence Soon – Murathe Claims

Deputy President William Ruto could be forced out of his official Karen residence or best known as the “Hustler’s mansion”, Jubilee Party national vice chair David Murathe has said.

Speaking to KTN News on Thursday, Murathe said there is a plot to kick the DP out of the residence but remained cagey on how it will be done.

He did, however, note that an exit clause will come into play over breach of a coalition agreement between the Jubilee Party and the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR) which is now United Democratic Alliance (UDA), associated with the DP.

“With the exit clause, the eviction party of the DP from the hustler mansion in Karen is loading. That you can take to the bank,” he said.

Asked whether Ruto’s removal from the residence would be through impeachment, Murathe said, “Whether it will be an impeachment or any other way, you can be sure he is getting evicted soon.”

On to matters Tanga tanga faction, Murathe warned the party’s deputy secretary general Caleb Kositany over his affiliation to the DP.

In fact, he said, Kositany will next Monday be shown the door.

“I am putting Caleb on notice and come Monday we are going to kick him out of Jubilee,” he continued.

Murathe, a fierce critic of Ruto, had earlier stated that the party will rally behind anyone who brings to the floor of the House, a motion of impeachment against Ruto.

“We shall support anybody who brings a motion to impeach the Deputy President on account of violation of chapter six on ethics and integrity,” he said.

But according to the party’s secretary general Raphael Tuju, there were no plans to oust the deputy President.

“So far those are just speculations. There is no such Motion. It has not been discussed within the party. If there was such a discussion it would have been communicated to all members,” Tuju told the Standard.

ANC’s Ayub Lugari has threatened to table a motion of impeachment against the second in command.

