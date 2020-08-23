DP Ruto Terms ODM Leaders As Lords of Corruption, Faults Handshake

Deputy President William Ruto has termed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders as the “Lords of Corruption”, following an earlier statement defending the looters of Covid-19 billions.

In a tweet that did not mention names, Ruto also castigated the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga, saying that it was in self interests.

“The pretentious (former)Opposition, now turned Lords of corruption, attempted defence of the Covid19 grand larceny is NOT shocking. It confirms the worst of Kenyan’s fears that their side of handshake was never interested in the people’s good but opportunity to loot.What a shame,” wrote Ruto.

This comes a day after ODM secretary general issued a statement that did not rest well with Kenyans, alluding that the information about the theft was false.

“We have restrained from responding to these allegations because of our desire to comment from an informed position. We gather that the DCI has been called into KEMSA to investigate these matters. We however wonder how this can be so before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims. A precedent has been set before, where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions,” said Sifuna.

According to ODM, the prices of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) might have gone high due to the changes in dynamics where COVID-19 cases have been higher globally. Thus, it accounts that procurement happening currently have to come with higher values.

In an expose by the local media a week ago, the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) was reportedly unable to account for at least Ksh43 billion meant for the fight against Covid-19.

In a quick rejoinder to Ruto’s allegations Sifuna defended the Orange party saying that they asked for audit reports, and did not defend the Covid-19 theft.

“We asked for an Audit. In which language is that a defence of theft? It is the hope of the actual thieves to disappear in the fog of the manufactured “outrage”. The worst of Kenyans fear is you being in charge for we will lack words to describe the plunder that will ensue,” said Sifuna.

