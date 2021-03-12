DP Ruto Suspends Public Engagements Following Ban On Political Gatherings

Deputy President William Ruto has suspended public engagements until further notice following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on political gatherings.

The DP said the surge in Covid-19 cases has become a serious source of concern hence the revision of containment measures by the state.

“The Covid19 infection rates have become a serious source of concern making it necessary for GoK to take remedial measures to manage and contain the pandemic.

“With the President’s announcement of containment measures, I forthwith suspend all public engagement until further notice,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

Addressing the nation earlier today, the head of state banned political and any other public gatherings for a period of 30 days, effective midnight on March 12, 2021.

“The escalation or de-escalation of the containment measure in regard to Prohibition of Political Gatherings is dependent on whether the national endeavour to break the chain of transmissions will have been achieved,” said the Head of State.

“To secure the implementation of the Order on political gatherings, public ceremonies, I, hereby further direct the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) jointly with the National Police Service and County Governments Enforcements Officers to strictly enforce this Public Order regardless of the social and political status of the convenors of the political gatherings,” he added.

He directed the National Government Administration Officers and the National Police to strictly enforce the public order regardless of political or social status.

Funerals or crematorium services will be conducted within 72 hours of passing and will be attended by family and at least 100 people.

Weddings will also be capped at 100 persons.

Bars and restaurants will close at 9 pm. The nationwide curfew was also extended for another 60 days.

