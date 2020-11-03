DP Ruto Suspends Countrywide Tours Until Further Notice Citing Covid-19 Fears

Deputy President William Ruto has postponed scheduled tours in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties until further notice citing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the DP said the move is part of his plans to significantly scale down public engagements amid the worrying Covid-19 trend.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave may be in the offing. For this reason, I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed, ” the DP said.

The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing.For this reason I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in machakos, kitui and makueni are postponed. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 3, 2020

The DP’s sentiments come at a time the Ministry of Health continues to warn the general public against attending public gatherings that increase exposure to the deadly virus.

Ruto has over the recent past intensified his rallies across the country as he sells his 2022 presidential candidature through his youth and women empowerment programs attracting criticism from a section of Kenyans over disregard of Covid-19 guidelines.

He has also been hosting the groups at his Karen home in Nairobi.

Yesterday, Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua, who has also expressed interest for the top seat, suspended his countrywide tours citing Covid-19 fears.

Mutua urged other leaders to follow suit.

“Due to the rising COVID cases, which appear more serious than before, I am POSTPONING my nationwide Listening Tours until the situation improves. I urge other leaders to also be RESPONSIBLE & halt their public meetings & to lead by example by wearing masks, keeping distance etc, ” he said.

“Wananchi mimic how we carry ourselves because they believe we are privy to more information. If we look like there is nothing to worry about, Wananchi behave accordingly, placing themselves in danger. My fellow leaders, GREED for power should be tempered. LIFE & health first.”

Due to the rising COVID cases, which appear more serious than before, I am POSTPONING my nationwide Listening Tours until the situation improves. I urge other leaders to also be RESPONSIBLE & halt their public meetings & to lead by example by wearing masks, keeping distance etc pic.twitter.com/KQXdaBhFez — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 2, 2020

