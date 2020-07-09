DP Ruto Promises To Support Steve Odhiambo and Dennis Omondi Buy Machine For Making Foldable Garden Benches

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to help Steve Odhiambo and Dennis Omondi purchase a machine that will help them make foldable garden benches.

The DP announced this after the duo delivered his order of five benches, that he had ordered sometimes back.

“Stephen Odhiambo and Dennis Omondi delivered the innovative work of their hands this afternoon. I had their balance, which they asked me top up and buy a specialised machine that will help them fasten their workmanship. I promised to invest in their dream and support their hustle,” tweeted Ruto.

Basically, the bench is designed to accommodate three people but extends to taking six people who can seat facing each other with a table thus saving on space.

The duo became famous for their workmanship after a video surfaced online and went viral, depicting their work which has received praises from several Kenyans.

The DP also ordered for three more benches, which he will pay Ksh50,000 each instead of the normal price of Ksh22,000.

Initially, the DP had ordered for five benches, for which he paid Ksh150,000 cumulatively.

