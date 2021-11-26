in NEWS

DP Ruto Skips Devolution Conference for Tour of Nyandarua County

Deputy President William Ruto in Nakuru on Thursday, November 25. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto will not attend the 7th Devolution Conference in Wote, Makueni County.

According to his communications secretary David Mugonyi, the second in command will be on a tour of Nyandarua County.

His speech, Mugonyi said, will be read by a representative.

President Uhuru Kenyatta did not also attend the devolution conference physically but delivered his opening remarks live from South Africa.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Multi-level Governance for Climate Action: Sub National Mobilisation in Unlocking the Full Potential of Climate Action during after pandemics.”

The conference was officialy opened on Tuesday and was set to come to a close on Friday.

On the opening day, the event was graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as well as a couple of Cabinet Secretaries led by Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Monica Juma (Energy).

Governors allied to the DP, however, gave the event a wide berth.

In attendance were county chiefs presumed to be loyal to the “Handshake” partners. They included; Council of Governors chairman and Embu Governor Martin Wambora, Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and host Kivutha Kibwana.

