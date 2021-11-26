DP Ruto Skips Devolution Conference for Tour of Nyandarua County

Deputy President William Ruto will not attend the 7th Devolution Conference in Wote, Makueni County.

According to his communications secretary David Mugonyi, the second in command will be on a tour of Nyandarua County.

His speech, Mugonyi said, will be read by a representative.

President Uhuru Kenyatta did not also attend the devolution conference physically but delivered his opening remarks live from South Africa.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Multi-level Governance for Climate Action: Sub National Mobilisation in Unlocking the Full Potential of Climate Action during after pandemics.”

The conference was officialy opened on Tuesday and was set to come to a close on Friday.

On the opening day, the event was graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as well as a couple of Cabinet Secretaries led by Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Monica Juma (Energy).

Governors allied to the DP, however, gave the event a wide berth.

In attendance were county chiefs presumed to be loyal to the “Handshake” partners. They included; Council of Governors chairman and Embu Governor Martin Wambora, Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and host Kivutha Kibwana.

