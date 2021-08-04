DP Ruto says Wilson Incident Meant to Belittle him, Defends Turkish National Harun Aydin

Deputy President William Ruto now says a recent incident at Wilson Airport where he was barred from flying out to Uganda was meant to belittle him.

The second in command was on Monday blocked from leaving the country by immigration officers on grounds that he didn’t have clearance from President Uhuru Kenyatta, his boss.

Ruto’s delegation that included MPs and businessmen was allowed to travel after hours of waiting with the DP returning to his Karen residence after his efforts to get clearance bore no fruits.

But speaking to Inooro TV on Wednesday, Ruto said that for the nine years he has served as President Kenyatta’s Principal Assistant he has never been asked for clearance to fly out of the country, especially for a private trip.

“Nimekuwa DP kwa miaka 9, na nimetembea nchi nyingi kwa ziara rasmi na za kibinafsi. Hakuna wakati hata mmoja nimewahi ambiwa nahitaji kibali kutoka mahali popote. So, ni sheria gani hii ambayo imeanza sasa?” said Ruto.

“Nimekuwa DP kwa miaka 9, na nimetembea nchi nyingi kwa ziara rasmi na za kibinafsi. Hakuna wakati hata mmoja nimewahi ambiwa nahitaji kibali kutoka mahali popote. So, ni sheria gani hii ambayo imeanza sasa?” ~ DP William Ruto pic.twitter.com/wwoGmAp8ir — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 4, 2021

He claimed that the onslaught has been going on for some time since he was sidelined in the day-to-day running of government with his allies being kicked out of their positions in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Read: DP William Ruto Blocked From Flying To Uganda, Spends Five Hours At The Airport

“Kwa miaka minne, watu wamekuwa wakiniwekea maneno—Oo sijui Ruto anashindana na Rais, sijui amemkosea heshima Rais…Haya mambo yote nimeyakataa. Hata hiyo kunizuia Wilson ni kuniweka hali ya kubishana nao. Mimi nimewawachia Mungu,” he added.

“Kuna wimbo unasema ‘Matatizo Tumeyazoea’… Tumepata matatizo… Wabunge wengi wamefurushwa kutoka kamati za bunge. Mimi mwenyewe nimewekwa pembeni. So, yale yalifanyika ni kujaribu kunidunisha, nionekane sina maana…”

DP William Ruto akizungumza kuhusu matukio ya Wilson… “Kuna wimbo unasema ‘Matatizo Tumeyazoea’… Tumepata matatizo… Wabunge wengi wamefurushwa kutoka kamati za bunge. Mimi mwenyewe nimewekwa pembeni. So, yale yalifanyika ni kujaribu kunidunisha, nionekane sina maana…” pic.twitter.com/20XVVXs42T — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 4, 2021

He dismissed claims that a Turkish national who was in his entourage to Uganda is a terrorist.

The presence of Harun Aydin at the airport is said to have raised a red flag in government prompting security agencies to advise that he (Ruto) should be barred from traveling.

However, Ruto defended Aydin on Wednesday saying he is a renowned businessman with a valid work permit.

“Sasa nitakuwa natangazia Kenya nzima nikienda kufanya biashara zangu binafsi? Huyo mfanyibiashara wa Uturuki, embassy ya Uturuki yenyewe imetoa taarifa kusema ni mfanyibiashara anayetambulika na ana work permit…Kuna wale wanataka kuharibu wakisema yeye ni terrorist,” he said.

Read Also: Terror Suspect in DP William Ruto’s Uganda Entourage Raises Red Flags

Ruto says he was scheduled to meet Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni for a business meeting.

The meeting, Ruto said, went on as planned despite his absence.

“Sitabishana kuhusu kusitishwa kwa safari yangu nchini Uganda, Hata licha ya safari yangu kusitishwa bado mkutano uliokuwa umepangwa uliendelea,” the DP said.

MPs, who were allowed to travel to Uganda, include Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango).

Other businessmen include Elijah Rono, Eric Ruto and David Langat.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu