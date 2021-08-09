DP Ruto says Turkish Associate Aydin Harun was Tortured, Forced Out of Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto has condemned the arrest and deportation of Turkish national and close associate Aydin Harun.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Ruto said the businessman, who was arrested over alleged terror links, was tortured and asked to leave the country.

The country’s second in command claimed Harun was falsely profiled as a terrorist and top government officials who forced him out of the country did so to protect their image.

Revealing that he had apologised to Harun on behalf of the Kenyan government, Ruto accused the government operatives of engaging in “political pettiness” dangerous for the economy.

“Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME,” Ruto tweeted.

Just talked & apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured & falsely profiled as a 'terrorist' but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy.SHAME. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 9, 2021

Harun was among businessmen and politicians who were scheduled to travel with Ruto in an aborted private trip to Uganda last Monday.

Read: Turkish National Harun Aydin Accompanying DP Ruto on Uganda Trip Held at Wilson Airport

Harun was arrested at the Wilson Airport after landing from Uganda on Saturday.

He was taken into custody by Anti-Terror Police Unit and taken to ATPU cell where he spent the weekend.

It was said that he was going to be arraigned today at the Kahawa ATPU courts.

During his arrest, he was in the company of a Ugandan businessman, Paul Bamutaze, who was also arrested and later deported to Kampala by road.

Read Also: Turkey Breaks Silence On Ruto Ally Harun Aydin

On Saturday, the DP claimed that Harun was a victim of bad politics and not a terrorist.

He alluded that the businessman, who has a valid Kenyan work permit, was being frustrated by top government officials over links with him.

“Turkish investor, Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage & cartels that criminalise enterprise. Importers’ goods declared contraband, Africa spirits closed, Keroche harassed, now investor with valid papers labelled terrorist. Tragedy of political pettiness,” Ruto tweeted on Saturday evening.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu