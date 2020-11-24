DP Ruto Says Reopening Of 2007/8 PEV Cases Is Intended To Stir Up Tribal Hate

Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the recent happenings in the country regarding the reopening of the 2007/2008 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases.

Through a tweet, the country’s second in command stated that reopening of these cases will stir tribal hate.

Further, he stated that the poverty and unemployment rate in the country is a result of poor leadership and not tribal issues.

“The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the resurrection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements’ REALISATION that poverty&unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes,” he wrote.



Earlier, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti was forced to issue a clarification after criticism over a move to reopen investigations into 2007-2008 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DCI boss dismissed claims that his office had decided to revisit closed cases.

He clarified that DCI will not reopen closed cases but act on fresh evidence based on alleged new threats to victims.

“The DCI has recently received complaints of fear and apprehension by members of the public who feel that their lives and property are in imminent danger owing to threats. Whenever the DCI receives such complaints from a person or group of persons regarding a threat to their security, we are duty-bound to investigate expeditiously and without any favor or prejudice, the statement reads.

“Dependent on the findings of the investigations, we prefer charges or we close the file with no further police action. If in the course of investigations, we find that a particular case was determined by the courts, we do not re-open such a case. This is because nobody can be subjected to double jeopardy as defined in our country’s constitution. Instead, we advise the complainant to use alternative justice mechanisms allowed by law, like civil remedy, to address their concerns.”

Kinoti had on Monday met the 2007-2008 victims and witnesses who recorded statements at DCI Headquarters in Nairobi years after the government officially announced that there was no evidence to prosecute perpetrators.

According to Kinoti, a total of 118 cases were registered by complainants and witnesses.

From the cases, Kinoti said, 72 are from those whose wives/husbands/children were killed and the rest are from those who were displaced from their homes.

Kinoti said from the witness statements, Kenyans will see more arrests as many perpetrators are still at large. He vowed to ensure victims of the atrocities get justice.

