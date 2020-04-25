DP Ruto Rubbishes New Coalition Claims, Labels Them Mere Propaganda

Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished claims propagating the existence of a new coalition that would sideline him.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, April 24, 2020, the second in command stated that the Jubilee party should ignore the propaganda being peddled adding that the party had no room for selfish experiments meant to benefit brokers.

“Jubilee fraternity should ignore propaganda peddled by desperados seeking ragtag ethnic coalitions. Our progressive constitution vest power in party organs not personalities. Jubilee the governing party has no room for selfish evil experiments meant to benefit brokers & their ilk,” read the tweet.

Jubilee fraternity should ignore propaganda peddled by desperados seeking ragtag ethnic coalitions. Our progressive constitution vest power in party organs not personalities.Jubilee the governing party has no room for selfish evil experiments meant to benefit brokers & their ilk. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 24, 2020

Earlier in the week, the rifts in the Jubilee party had heightened with Jubilee’s Vice Chairman David Murathe hinting on a new political coalition that would sideline the DP ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General elections.

This was following a meeting with ODM’s Raila Odinga and COTU boss Francis Atwoli in Kajiado on April 13, 2020.

“It is not like we cannot move on and leave the party to them. You have mentioned baba here people expect new coalitions in the future. In fact, if you ask me, post Coronavirus the country needs a government of national unity to bring everyone together,” Murathe was quoted.

A fortnight ago, the DP claimed that fraudsters were trying to change the party officials in the Jubilee party.

Ruto indicated that he had already notified the registrar of political parties of the ‘fraud’, and the matter was being handled.

“As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled,” tweeted Ruto.

As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic,some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled. pic.twitter.com/fJt9ZhN6MT — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 10, 2020

This was after it emerged that the Jubilee Party had already forwarded five names to replace holders in some positions. The party intended to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, however, clarified that he acted on the instructions of President Uhuru Kenyatta when making the changes.

Following the wrangles, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties directed the Party leadership to internally resolve underlying issues regarding change of officials in the National Management Committee (NMC).

