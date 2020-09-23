Questions Linger As DP Ruto Returns To Jubilee HQ After Party Bowed Out Of Msambweni By-Elections

Deputy President William Ruto was back at the Jubilee Party headquarters along Thika Road after the party bowed out of the Msambweni by-elections.

Earlier today, party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju revealed that the ruling party would not field a candidate in the coastal area.

Tuju cited the recent advisory by Chief Justice David Maraga to the Head of State to send lawmakers home as one of the reasons why the party pulled out of the poll.

“The decision not to engage in the contest is informed by the facts prevailing at the moment when we face challenges like the recent advisory by the Chief Justice that parliament should be dissolved,” Tuju said.

“In other words, the country has very serious constitutional matters to deal with that will require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate our beloved country across some of these challenges, ” he added.

Read: DP William Ruto Makes Impromptu Visit At Jubilee Party Headquarters

Last evening, the DP made an impromptu visit at the Jubilee HQs accompanied by Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir.

Reports indicated that the second in command met with Tuju who dismissed the claims.

In fact he told a local daily, “I have just been made aware that he visited. I am going to find out if there was anything he wanted that requires my attention.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu