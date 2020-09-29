DP Ruto Resurfaces Dishing Out “Hustler” Goodies After Skipping COVID-19 Conference

Deputy President William Ruto might have been a “no-show” at the national Covid-19 conference held on Monday at the KICC but the “hustler” was dishing goodies at his Karen residence on Tuesday morning.

The conference was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Accompanied by Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, nominated senator Millicent Omanga and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, the second in command distributed wheelbarrows as others showed off innovations.

In a tweet, Ruto said,”Every hustle matters, creating and expanding each opportunity is a chance to make many dreams come true.”

The “hustler” who is keen to take his boss’s place come 2022 participated in the “Jerusalema” dance challenge and later was carried in a wheelbarrow.

After missing the conference, his allies defended him saying that he has in the past been axed out of COVID-19 meetings.

“Let’s stop the hypocrisy. If WSR’s contribution counted, how comes he has never been invited to any GOK Covid response meeting ? Now you want him to join the Covid millionaires in sharing their looting success!! No to sanitizing the Kemsa scammers,” Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw’a on his part said the government intended to use the DP to “sanitize” the KEMSA saga through which Kenyans lost billions of shillings.

