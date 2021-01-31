DP Ruto Responds To President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Political Debt Denial

Deputy President William Ruto now says President Uhuru Kenyatta does not owe him any political debt.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta told off Ruto and his allies over demands for payback in 2022 by supporting Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

“I supported my friend Uhuru Kenyatta not because of his community, not because of the language he speaks… as President Kenyatta said yesterday correctly, he has no debt to me. Uhuru Kenyatta owes me nothing. There is only one debt that I share with Uhuru Kenyatta, and that is the debt of uniting this country,” said Ruto.

While speaking in Sagana in a meeting with Mt Kenya leaders, President Kenyatta said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back Ruto in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas I said how they involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told,” he said.

The president also warned against those trying to gain control of the vote-rich region using the proverbial “back door”.

“Anyone who is interested and genuinely interested in our region and family must use the front door. We must be wary of the one who wants to use the kitchen door or the bedroom window,” said Kenyatta.

