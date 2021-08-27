DP Ruto Reprimands IG Mutyambai Over Withdrawal of GSU Officers, Demands Their Reinstatement

Deputy President William Ruto is seeking answers from Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai over the withdrawal of General Service Unit officers from his Karen and Sugoi residences.

In a letter signed by his chief of staff, Amb Ken Osinde, the DP complained that Mutyambai is yet to give an explanation over the matter, over 24 hours after it happened.

Following the withdrawal of the GSU officers, Administration Police officers took over guard at Dr Ruto’s residences.

Osinde noted that the Thursday afternoon decision was contrary to the Police Service Standing Orders Chapter 8 Section 5 (e).

Chapter 8 Section 5 (e) states that the GSU commandant shall be responsible for the security of the president, the Deputy President, and the State Houses and Lodges.

He added that remarks made by prominent politicians about the second in command not being on the ballot come 2022 should be probed.

“You have refused to act upon reports made to you on the implications of such remarks for the security, safety, and well-being of the Deputy President,” he said.

Osinde also stated that the infamous La Mada hotel meeting is yet to be investigated up to date.

The DP demanded that the IG states the reasons for the withdrawal of the GSU mandated by the law to guard the DP’s residence.

The “Hustler” also wants to know the connection between the withdrawal of the GSU and the public statements of various persons declaring that he will not be there in 2022.

The DP who has dismissed calls to resign is seeking clearance on whether suspicious persons in AP uniform have been deployed to his residence with orders to facilitate sinister schemes against him.

The DP wants the elite GSU Officers reinstated as is law.

Further, Osinde noted that Mutyambai will be liable should any harm befall the second in command or any member of his family.

