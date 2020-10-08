DP Ruto Postpones Nyamira Events After Police Dispersed Supporters

Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled two functions he was expected to attend in Nyamira county on Thursday after police termed them as illegal.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Ruto said the Boda Boda and Church fundraiser functions have been postponed to Thursday next week after consultation with his hosts MPs Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango).

The second in command castigated the police department saying the disruption of his scheduled meetings was “unnecessary”.

“After consultations with MPs Kemosi, Mose,Nyamoko, the bodaboda sacco and church leadership who had invited us, we have postponed the two functions in Nyamira County to Thursday next week, ” said Ruto.

“The disruptive dispersal by police of Kenyans engaged in economic empowerment is unnecessary.”

Earlier, anti-riot police stormed Kebirigo High School where the DP was expected to hold a meeting with local Boda Boda riders and dispersed the youth.

At some point, the police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the crowd.

The DP was also expected in the region to donate funds to a local Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church.

The latest development comes a day after the National Security Advisory Council chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua issued a cautionary statement against politicians amid rising political temperatures in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kinyua accused politicians of inciting the youth.

Kinyua said that the council resolved that leaders intending to hold a public gathering must notify the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of such intent 3-14 days before gathering.

Kinyua seemed to refer to Sunday chaos witnessed in Kenol town in Murang’a county where two people died and several others injured after rival groups clashed moments before Ruto arrived in the region for a church function.

Police have linked Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome to the violence. The two leaders allied to the DP are accused of mobilising goons to cause mayhem.

