DP Ruto’s Party Changes Name To United Democratic Alliance (UDA) With Wheelbarrow Symbol

A political outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto has changed its name and symbol.

In a gazette notice dated December 28, Party for Development and Reform (PDR) has changed its name to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The party symbol, formally that of a bull has now changed to a wheelbarrow.

As reported earlier by Kahawa Tungu, the DP has registered a party which he will use to vie for the presidency come 2022.

Sources privy to the details indicated that the party will field candidates in the upcoming Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary mini-polls.

The party will also have candidates vie for the Hellsgate and London Wards (Nakuru), Kitise/Kithuku in Makueni, Huruma ward in Uasin Gishu and Kiamokama (Kisii), seats.

The newly registered party will also be present during the all important Nairobi Governor by-election and that of Machakos senator.

UDA’s rumoured officials include political brokers Sande Oyolo, Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro. The team plans to plant Johnston Muthama as the chairman.

It is said that politicians who have been in the game for a while have declined to join the party because of some shady characters like Silvanus Osoro, Sande Oyolo, Benjamin Washiali and complete rough-heads like Susan Kihika and Boni Khalwale.

The Ruto front-men, as previously reported by Kahawa Tungu, are said to be arm-twisting other small parties with money and coercion to fold and join the party before its official launch.

