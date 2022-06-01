DP Ruto Not Invited to State House Madaraka Day Celebrations – Aide

President Uhuru Kenyatta left his deputy William Ruto out of a brief State House gathering prior to his address at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi to commemorate the 59th Madaraka Day.

Instead, the DP was left waiting at Uhuru Gardens, kilometres away, as President Kenyatta danced away with the State House choir after meeting with the Cabinet.

Ruto’s spokesman, Emmanuel Talam, said the DP was not invited to the State House gathering.

“He wasn’t invited to the State House event,” Talam is quoted by the Nation.

The head of state seemed joyous during the brief ceremony, dancing to the rhythms of patriotic songs by the State House choir.

The President also hosted his cabinet for a brief session while they danced with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

He praised his cabinet for walking with him during his tenure, saying he is convinced they have established a solid foundation for future generations.

“I want to thank you as we have worked well together. It has been a pleasure and honour to have you with us,” said the outgoing president.

"I am confident we have laid a firm foundation for those who will come after and continue build a big, brighter and more prosperous Kenya from where we have left off," he added.

As he cracked jokes with his cabinet, he stated he was looking forward to a spectacular Madaraka Day celebrations, as it would be his last.

"Mine is just to say thank you. We look forward for all of us having a great day. It will be my last Madaraka Day," said the President.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of you. We have worked well together. It has been a pleasure and honour to have you with us. And I am confident that we have a firm foundation for those who will come after us to continue to build a bigger, brighter and prosperous Kenya from where we have left off," Uhuru said.

Meanwhile, the DP was at Uhuru Gardens waiting to receive Sierra Leone President Juluis Maada Wonie Bio.

Also in attendance is Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta, speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka are also in attendance.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

