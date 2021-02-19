DP Ruto Not Invited To Executive Meeting Chaired By President Uhuru – Aide

Deputy President William Ruto was not invited to a meeting held at State House, his director of communications Emmanuel Talam has said.

The Executive meeting was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and seated next to him was the “Super CS” Dr Fred Matiang’i.

According to Talam, his boss was not invited to the key meeting.

“As far as I know, the Deputy President was not invited. But State House can clarify,” Talam told the Star.

When State House spokesperson Kanze Dena was reached for clarification she said, “No comment”.

Read: DP William Ruto Misses Uhuru’s Meeting With CSs, CASs and PSs

The meeting which was attended by Cabinet Secretaries, CASs and PSs was about the government’s priorities for the year including the Big 4 agenda and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

The deputy President who is keen on taking over the reins of power next year has been a no-show during key meetings chaired by the head of state.

For instance, Ruto did not show up for the launch of the collection of signatures to support proposals to amend the 2010 Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

That was on November 25, 2020.

His team said the second in command did not receive an invite despite his seat being placed right next to that of the President and later removed.

The “hustler” would days later miss a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) in which security matters were discussed.

Ruto’s absence in the recent meetings could indicate a widening rift with his boss ahead of the anticipated referendum.

The Bill has so far been passed by 11 county assemblies. BBI proponents need another 13 assemblies for the Bill to sail through to the National Assembly.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu