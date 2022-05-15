DP Ruto Names Mathira MP Rigathi As His Running Mate in State House Bid

Deputy President William Ruto has named Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate in his presidential bid.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate made the declaration on Sunday afternoon after an intensive meeting that lasted over 17 hours on Saturday.

Ruto described the legislator as an astute debator, fantastic grassroots mobiliser, a successful elected politician who is a principled, resilient and fearless fighter for the right cause.

“In the end, the consensus pointed out an individual who scored excellent points in every parameter. A fantastic grassroots mobiliser and disciplined tactical operative. A successful politician of tremendous resolve and fierce fighter for the right cause and indefatigable champion of the betrayed, downtrodden, despised and ignored.

“A living example of a true hustler who rose from the hardships of our freedom struggle to the pinnacle of professional and political success,” the DP said.

Those who made it to the shortlist, according to the country’s second in command, include Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Ruto noted that although Kenya Kwanza didn’t name a woman as running mate, 10 out of 21 cabinet secretaries in the alliance’s government will be women.

Kenyans will go to the polls on August 9, 2022.

Ruto will face off with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

Gachagua’s Profile

Gachagua holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and literature from the University of Nairobi.

He previously served as an Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, District Officer cadet and Personal Assistant to the head of Public Service.

The Mathira MP also worked as a District Officer in Kakamega and Laikipia Districts.

He was also the Personal Assistant of then Minister for Local Government, Uhuru Kenyatta.

