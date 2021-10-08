DP Ruto Allied MPs Divided Over the Proposed Impeachment of CS Fred Matiang’i

Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to the Deputy President William Ruto are divided over the proposed impeachment of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Earlier, there were reports that almost 92 MPs has signed the notice of motion for the impeachment of the Interior CS sponsored by Nyali MP Mohamed Ali.

92 MPs have signed notice of motion for Interior CS Fred Matiang'i impeachment… Sponsored by Mohammed Ali pic.twitter.com/DA3PRcoHC7 — Jame (@Cjamehk) October 7, 2021

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have however revealed that the list is fake, with some signatures purported to be belonging to MPs forged.

This has brought about confusion with MPs allied to the DP divided over the same. For instance, the motion was sponsored by Mohamed Ali while being vehemently opposed by other MPs allied to the DP’s party.

Addressing the same, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro termed the move as ill-advised adding that the motion has no basis.

Osoro further revealed that the list being circulated bearing his name and signature as having supported the impeachment motion is false as he did not take part in any of the said activities.

“I have gone through the impeachment grounds fronted by Hon.MOHA this morning and I must say I am disappointed. Why would one want to impeach the CS over his dispute with his governor over some wall??” Osoro questioned.

He further added, “Those pulling my name on signature no.88, wacheni UJINGA. My name does NOT bear a ‘K’ anywhere and my constituency is NOT Kapseret. Tuwache siasa duni.LET MATIANG’I be. If you consider him a ‘dog’, then know that the dog has its owners na ni sisi.”

According to the vocal South Mugirango legislator, the DP William Ruto is also unaware of the planned impeachment of CS Matiang’i.

“I have shared with H.E Dr. WSR this morning over the same and found out that he is UNAWARE of such a motion and has committed to call upon MPs to focus on matters that touch on common mwananchi.In his words ‘it is not time for impeachments, its time to focus on serious legislative matters like NHIF and FUEL PRICES,” Osoro wrote in a Facebook post.

As political tension heightens in the country ahead of the 2022 polls, the attack on public servants by politicians from different parties has been rampant.

CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho have majorly been on the receiving end with politicians allied to the DP making accusations that the two are picking sides.

The most recent saga involved the security situation of DP Ruto where some guards were withdrawn and others deployed causing a stir.

Matiang’i was summoned in parliament to explain the circumstances surrounding the same and following that, there has existed bad blood from MPs allied to Ruto.

