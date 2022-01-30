DP Ruto Mourns Father Francis Opondo who Succumbed to Prostate Cancer

Deputy President William Ruto has mourned Father Francis Opondo who passed on after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The man of the cloth passed away on Friday. This was confirmed by Kitale Catholic Diocesan Vicar general Father Micah Kemboi.

“The entire Diocese is shocked by the death of our Reverend Father. A priest who has served this diocese with a lot of dedication, a generous man who inspired even me to join the priesthood,” Father Kemboi said.

In commemorating his life, the DP described him as a leader of great faith who uplifted the lives of many underprivileged people.

“Father Francis Opondo was a great faith leader whose sermons were spiritually nourishing. He was a dedicated samaritan who offered divine counsel to the community and uplifted the lives of many underprivileged people.”

Our love and prayers to the family, their loved ones and the St. Francis Xavier Kapkoi Catholic Parish fraternity and the entire Catholic Diocese of Kitale during this painful time. Rest In Peace, Father Opondo,” Ruto said in a statement.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

