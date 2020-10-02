in NEWS, POLITICS

DP Ruto Meets Digital Taxi Operators As Wheel Barrow Movement Talks Gain Momentum

/Courtesy

Deputy President William Ruto might have changed tactic following heavy criticism on his ‘hustler’ nation slogan.

In recent days, the DP has been meeting with youths across the country and issuing wheelbarrows among other things as a way of boosting small businesses.

In a new development, the DP met with Digital Taxi operators in what is said to change the digital space for the operators.

Taking to Twitter, the DP displayed a range of Suzuki altos indicating that they would aid in the economic transformation of the country.

“We are establishing and strengthening linkages between micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and Parliament so as to come up with friendly regulations that will pave way for an even business landscape in the country,’ he wrote.

This comes after the DP has been criticized for issuing wheelbarrows to youths with a section alluding that he is preaching poverty to the youths.

For instance, he was a no-show at the COVID-19 National conference chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta only to resurface later dishing goodies at his Karen residence.

Accompanied by Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, nominated senator Millicent Omanga and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, the second in command distributed wheelbarrows as others showed off innovations.

In a tweet, Ruto said,” Every hustle matters, creating and expanding each opportunity is a chance to make many dreams come true.”

DP William Ruto

dp ruto

