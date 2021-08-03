DP Ruto Resolves to Meeting Kenyans from Diaspora After Failed Uganda Trip

in NEWS

Deputy President William Ruto has today met with a section of Kenyans from the Diaspora. This was after he failed to take on his trip to Uganda for the second time.

“DP William Ruto meeting a section of Kenyans from the diaspora. He acknowledged their contribution to the Kenyan economy. Ka-Wanjiku was present. Very good stories and experiences shared,” read a tweet by Ruto’s close ally Dennis Itumbi.

Yesterday, Ruto was blocked from flying to Uganda while in the company of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Benjamin Tayari, Oscar Sudi among other businessmen.

The second-in-command spent close to five hours at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) before he retired to his Karen home after fruitless efforts.

It later emerged that the existence of a terror suspect, Harun Aydin on the DP’s entourage raised red flags.

Of interest was Mr Harun Aydin, who was the only non-Kenyan accompanying Ruto to Uganda for the private visit whose mission is yet to be disclosed.

Investigations by Kahawa Tungu found Mr Aydin to be a terror suspect previously arrested in Frankfurt, Germany, in October 2001 with luggage containing camouflage clothing, a chemical weapons protection suit, a ski mask and materials to produce an explosive detonator.

Also found in his luggage were CD-ROM with a training video for Islamic holy warriors, a suicide note to his wife and a last testament.

Reports had further alluded that Ruto had planned to travel to Uganda on a private chopper after defying protocols.

However, the mission seemed to have ideally aborted following the DP’s meeting with Kenyans in Diaspora as well as a scheduled radio interview at Inooro fm tomorrow morning.

