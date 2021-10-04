DP Ruto Likens Jubilee to Car Wreckage as he Explains Move to UDA

Deputy President William Ruto has likened the Jubilee Party to a vehicle that had an accident and is now a wreckage.

Speaking while in South Mugirango constituency, Ruto referred to the Jubilee Party as dead hence explained why he has shifted to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“We all belonged to Jubilee, it got into an accident and is now a wreckage, I hear they want to sell the salvage to ODM, We have moved on with another vehicle the United Democratic Alliance,” Ruto said.

He further took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) adding that the reggae that they so much fronted has been paused.

Fellowshipped and engaged with the clergy from Kisii County led by Reverends Lawrence Nyanuga (Evangelical Church), Evans Onduso (Gucha Pentecostal Church) and Bernard Ongoga (Bethel Christian Centre).

For instance, Ruto reiterated that the BBI was only meant to create positions for hence urged leaders to focus on empowering the people and creating opportunities for them.

“We must change our priorities, we must prioritize the employment of millions of young people who have degrees, diplomas ahead of position sharing for leaders, we must prioritize the empowerment of ordinary businesses, that is the future we must seek to create,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...