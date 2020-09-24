DP Ruto Likely To Support Late Dori’s PA In Race For Msambweni Seat

Deputy President William Ruto is likely to support the late Suleiman Dori’s former Personal Assistant (PA) Feisal Abdallah Bader for Msambweni parliamentary seat.

The DP hosted Mr Abdallah at his Karen office. He was accompanied by Coast MPs including; Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Aisha Jumwa of Malindi (Malindi).

Met an aspirant for Msambweni parliamentary seat Feisal Abdallah Bader in company of Coast MPs Athman Shariff (Lamu East), @MohaJichoPevu (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and @HonJumwa (Malindi) at Karen, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/BrtUyo1gez — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 24, 2020

Abdallah, a relative of the late legislator will be battling it out for the seat alongside 10 others who expressed interest in the political seat shortly after Dori died.

The others include; Kwale finance CEC Bakari Sebe, Msambweni Knut secretary Bashiri Kilalo, former Gombato MCA Omar Boga and Coast Development Authority director Mshenga Ruga.

This comes a day after the Jubilee Party bowed out of the race that will be hotly contested in December.

Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju said the decision not to field a candidate was due to the prevailing conditions including the possible dissolution of parliament over the two-thirds gender rule.

“The country has very serious constitutional matters to deal with that will require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate our beloved country across some of these challenges,” Tuju said.

He added: “This announcement has been made in good time so that any aspirant who has interest in a Jubilee ticket still has other pathways to running for the seat.”

On Wednesday, however, the DP expressed his disappointment following Tuju’s announcement.

He was of the opinion that the ruling party should have participated in the by-election instead of folding.

“I was of a different view on the party fielding a candidate in Msambweni but because a decision has already been made and communicated to the public, we will all stand by that decision that those who had intentions of vying on a Jubilee ticket in Msambweni will now look for alternatives may be run as independent candidates or in other political parties,” the DP said.

Sharlet Mariam, a former ODM party member, stormed the party headquarters demanding her nomination papers.

Ruto did however pledge to help her should she seek his help.

“We should have given the good lady here (Mariam) together with others a chance. But because of the decision that has already been made I sympathize with Madam Mariam…” said Ruto

“Akiniongelesha vizuri na kwa sababu sasa hatuna candidate kule Msambweni naweza kumsaidia.”

