DP Ruto Leaves Country for 12-day Tour of UK, US

Deputy President William Ruto has left the country for a 12-day tour of the United Kingdom(UK) and United States (US).

Although the agenda of his visit is yet to be made public, the country’s second in command will take a break from active political campaigns.

Accompanying him was Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok among other leaders. He is set to also meet Kenyans living in the two countries.

Accompanying DP @WilliamsRuto on an official whistle tour of the West, with a post 09 August 2022 message of hope & a better future for Kenyans & our nation. Lord, continue guiding & protecting us. pic.twitter.com/ux9TEHy0lI — Josphat Koli Nanok (@GovernorNanok) February 26, 2022

Yesterday, Kenyans in the diaspora were apprehensive about Ruto’s visit terming him a diplomatic threat.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, Global chairman for Kenya Diaspora Alliance Dr Shem Ochoudho said they were apprehensive about what the DP represents as a leader.

Read: He is a Diplomatic Threat – Kenyans in Diaspora Apprehensive About DP Ruto’s 10-day Visit

Dr Ochoudho gave seven instances in which the DP had fallen short of being a good representation of a leader.

He noted that Dr Ruto was a diplomatic threat to Kenya – US relations and the larger international community.

He gave an example of when the DP caused a stir online when he claimed DR Congo did not have cows.

“We have a market in DR Congo… these people who are singers… These people have a population of about 90 million but they don’t own any cow,” said the DP.

The matter, though put to rest now, caused a frenzy especially on Twitter with Ms Francine Muyumba, a senator in Congo, condemning the utterances.

Read Also: Ruto has Panicked – President Uhuru on Raila Being a “Project”

Another reason why those in diaspora were against the visit is the fact that Ruto is a person of interest in the International Criminal Court.

The DP had been charged with three crimes against humanity: murder, deportation or forcible transfer of population, and persecution, allegedly committed during the 2007-2008 post-election violence in Kenya.

Ruto’s tour of the US, UK comes just a day after his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency ahead of the August 9, polls.

