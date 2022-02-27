in NEWS

DP Ruto Leaves Country for 12-day Tour of UK, US

Ruto
DP Willliam Ruto and Governor Nanok (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto has left the country for a 12-day tour of the United Kingdom(UK) and United States (US).

Although the agenda of his visit is yet to be made public, the country’s second in command will take a break from active political campaigns.

Accompanying him was Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok among other leaders. He is set to also meet Kenyans living in the two countries.

Yesterday, Kenyans in the diaspora were apprehensive about Ruto’s visit terming him a diplomatic threat.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, Global chairman for Kenya Diaspora Alliance Dr Shem Ochoudho said they were apprehensive about what the DP represents as a leader.

Read: He is a Diplomatic Threat &#8211; Kenyans in Diaspora Apprehensive About DP Ruto&#8217;s 10-day Visit

Dr Ochoudho gave seven instances in which the DP had fallen short of being a good representation of a leader.

He noted that Dr Ruto was a diplomatic threat to Kenya – US relations and the larger international community.

He gave an example of when the DP caused a stir online when he claimed DR Congo did not have cows.

“We have a market in DR Congo… these people who are singers… These people have a population of about 90 million but they don’t own any cow,” said the DP.

The matter, though put to rest now, caused a frenzy especially on Twitter with Ms Francine Muyumba, a senator in Congo, condemning the utterances.

Read Also: Ruto has Panicked &#8211; President Uhuru on Raila Being a &#8220;Project&#8221;

Kenyans in Diaspora Ruto visit

Another reason why those in diaspora were against the visit is the fact that Ruto is a person of interest in the International Criminal Court.

The DP had been charged with three crimes against humanity: murder, deportation or forcible transfer of population, and persecution, allegedly committed during the 2007-2008 post-election violence in Kenya.

Ruto’s tour of the US, UK comes just a day after his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency ahead of the August 9, polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William Ruto

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Beleaguered Roman Abramovich Hands Over Chelsea Leadership
Ukraine

Uproar as Africans in Ukraine Seeking Refuge Are Blocked